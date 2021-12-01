Sheriff’s Office investigating shots heard, report of fight in Vandenberg Village

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of gunshots heard in the community of Vandenburg Village.

Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Polaris Avenue around 12:22 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies say a man heard rummaging coming from his car parked in front of his home and confronted the group of suspects. A fight broke out between the man and one of the suspects, according to officials. That's when gun shots were fired nearby and the victim retreated from the fight to call for help.

The Sheriff's Office was unable to locate the suspects or their vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.