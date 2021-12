SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday evening.



It happened on the 300 block of West Newlove Drive in Santa Maria.



Santa Maria Fire is also on scene. One person suffered serious injuries, crews said in a tweet.



Police and Fire crews say to avoid the area.

