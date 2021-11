LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Police Department is investigating an incident that left one person dead Monday afternoon.

According to Lompoc police, the crime happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Mango Avenue.

Details are limited at this time, but police confirmed a person was killed.

We have a news crew en route to the scene and will continue to provide updates on air and online as we learn more.