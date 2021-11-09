Police searching for suspect in downtown Santa Barbara shooting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting that took place last week in downtown Santa Barbara.

Police are looking for Kevin Rios, 22, of Santa Barbara who has been identified in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.

It happened early in the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4. Police responded to an alleyway on the first block of E. Cota Street and found the man who had been shot in the neck. He was transported to the hospital for treatment but was expected to survive, police said.

On Tuesday, Rios was identified as the suspected shooter and is now wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.

He's described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-9 and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is believed to be in possession of a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Rios or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Santa Barbara Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-897-2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.