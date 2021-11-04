Santa Barbara police investigating downtown shooting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara police are investigating after a man was found shot in an alleyway in downtown early Thursday morning.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to the first block of East Cota Street for a report of a shooting near City Lot 10. There officers found a 32-year-old man in the alleyway who had been shot in the neck.

Officers rendered aid to the man until paramedics arrived on scene and were able to transport him to the emergency room.

Investigators determined that the man was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people at a local bar before the shooting took place. Officers found blood and evidence of the shooting at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the suspect is currently outstanding, but police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2465.