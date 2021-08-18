Oxnard man arrested on gun, narcotics charges while out on bail

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. – An Oxnard man is back in jail after being arrested and found in possession of a loaded handgun and narcotics.

Galen Koen, 49, was out on bail for a separate case and investigators recognized him exiting an illegally parked car last night near Durley Park.

Koen attempted to flee on foot, but investigators were able to quickly catch him and take him into custody.

Koen was out on bail for a previous incident in May in which he attempted to flee the scene of a crash involving a marked police vehicle.

He was arrested on illegal narcotics and gun charges during his May arrest.