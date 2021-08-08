Santa Barbara man arrested after DUI hit and run leaves teen bicyclist injured

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police arrested a 23-year-old man on Saturday after he allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol, struck a teen bicyclist with a truck and fled the area.

Police said they received several 911 calls reporting an injury hit and run around 6 p.m. Witnesses said the crash happened near the intersection of Anacapa Street and East Ortega Street.

After arriving at the scene with Santa Barbara City Fire and AMR, officers learned that a maroon pickup-truck had been traveling south on the 600 block of Anacapa Street when the driver rear-ended a 14-year-old bicyclist who was also going south on Anacapa.

The teen reportedly fell off his bike and rolled under the truck where he was dragged for about 20 more feet while the truck fled the scene.

The teen reportedly sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Several witnesses told officers they attempted to chase the man's truck, one person chased while riding a motorcycle. A license plate number and description of the driver was given to police and, based on more information from witnesses, officers believed the driver had fled to the 900 block of East Ortega Street.

Police responded to the area immediately and found the suspect truck parked near East De La Guerra and Alisos Street.

They said the truck had damage on the front bumper consistent with a vehicle versus bicycle collision.

Officers said they found the suspected truck driver, a 23-year-old Santa Barbara man, sleeping in the garage of a home on East Ortega. He reportedly showed signs of being drunk and a field sobriety test was conducted. After the test, police determined the man had been under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

He was then booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on hit and run with injury charges as well as driving under the influence causing injury. His bail was set at $100,000.

Police said the man's vehicle was impounded.