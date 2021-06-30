Man who shot glass marbles at cars on Monterey County highways sentenced to prison

Crime

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) - A man suspected of hitting vehicles with glass marbles along Highway 101 and Highway 156 in Monterey County was sentenced today to 15 years in prison.

Charles Lafferty quietly stood in front of a Monterey County Judge as the name of his victims were called. George De Carvahlo was one of the victims and was present this morning to give a statement.

Lafferty was arrested last year after search warrants were served in San Luis Obispo County.

“But at the end of the day, I'll never forget, I will forgive him," said De Carvalho. "But I will never forget the acts that he did to so many people.” According to the court documents, De Carvalho's vehicle was struck on December 5, 2019. He says he was on his way home from work when the attack happened.

“I thought I had a blowout," said De Carvalho. "Then I felt this exploding glass, the sound was so horrendous. and it got the back of my neck. Glass everywhere and so I knew that I had been a victim.”

Monterey County Deputy District Attorney Mathew L'Heureu said, there were over 100 reported victims involved.

Charles Lafferty had previously pleaded guilty to 30 counts – 28 counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. According to L'Heureu, Lafferty will pay more than $8,000 in restitution to fifteen of the over one hundred victims.

"Lots of people are requesting restitution for damage to their vehicles for expenses of getting it fixed," said L'Heureu. 'So he's going to be ordered to pay back all the expenses of the people who were victimized”

He hopes that today’s sentencing will provide some sort of healing for the victims, said L'Heureu.

"By having the person charged accept responsibility and be sentenced, that it will bring some sense of closure to the people who were involved," said L'Heureu. "Obviously, we can't go back and write the wrongs that were done. But we believe that we've done all that we can help give the victims a chance to go forward.”