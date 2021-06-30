Man arrested for multiple Santa Maria hit-and-runs

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police have arrested a 19-year-old man who they say was involved in multiple hit-and-runs throughout the city.

The crashes happened in different locations in the city on June 8. The following day, police released a photo showing the vehicle they said was involved.

A week later on June 15, a community member contacted the police department with information about the person they believed was involved.

The tip led investigators to the vehicle, which was modified to avoid detection, according to police.

Police contacted the suspected driver made an arrest.

Charges for driving without a license, misdemeanor hit-and-run and failure to possess car insurance were forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, police said.