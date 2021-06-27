Man arrested for allegedly stabbing multiple people at Ventura shopping center

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrested a man Saturday night after he allegedly stabbed people inside two different restaurants at a shopping center on Victoria Avenue.

Officers said they were dispatched to a stabbing in progress at 1145 South Victoria around 7:45 p.m.

Once there, officers said they were directed by witnesses to the suspect's exact location inside Vons where he was seen still holding a knife.

Police approached the man and gave him several orders but said he only complied with the order to drop the knife. After a brief struggle, officers said they were able to safely arrest the man.

Police then spoke with multiple victims and witnesses and determined the man had stabbed one person inside of Wing Stop and another person inside I Love Sushi. He also reportedly threatened to stab another person in the parking lot while walking between the two restaurants.

Police said there was no connection between any of the victims. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening wounds and were treated at a local hospital.

After being interviewed by detectives, officers arrested the 49-year-old man for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.