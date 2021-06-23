Paul and Ruben Flores return to court Wednesday afternoon for third pre-preliminary hearing

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Paul Flores, along with his father Ruben Flores, are scheduled to appear in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

A third pre-preliminary hearing for the two defendants in the Kristin Smart murder case is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

It will mark the second court appearance for the two men this week.

On Monday, a pre-preliminary hearing was held that mostly focused on a defense motion to have video cameras restricted during the upcoming preliminary hearing.

Judge Craig van Rooyen denied the motion. He decided to allow one video camera, as well as one still camera, inside the courtroom during the hearing, which is scheduled to last as many as 12 days.

At the end of Monday's hearing Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle asked for a third and final pre-preliminary hearing.

When Paul Flores defense attorney Robert Sanger asked for specifics for the unexpected move, Peuvrelle declined to state the nature of his request.

Paul Flores, 44, has been charged in the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, while Ruben Flores has been charged as an accessory to the crime.

Paul Flores has been in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail after his request for bail was denied by Judge Craig van Rooyen following his arrest.

Ruben Flores, 80, has been out on bail after his reduced his bail from $250,000 to $50,000 on April 22.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.

During the highly-anticipated hearing, the prosecution will attempt to convince van Rooyen there is enough evidence for the case to move to a jury trial.