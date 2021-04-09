Grover Beach police seek public’s help identifying burglary suspect

Crime

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a man suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from an adult store.

Police said that during the early morning hours of Friday, April 2, a man purposefully crashed his car into the side doors of Diamond Adult World on Grand Avenue.





He then entered the business through the damaged doors and stole several items from the retail floor.

In all, police determined the man caused over $2,000 in damages to the building and stole more than $1,000 in items.

Fortunately, surveillance cameras in the area were found to have multiple pictures and videos of a person and vehicle that may be involved in this crime.

If you have any information about the person or car pictured above, please contact Grover Beach Det. Sgt. Rabena at (805) 473-4570 or by email at crabena@gbpd.org.