Los Olivos suspicious death being investigated as homicide

Crime

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious death in Los Olivos is now being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation stems from an incident that took place Sunday evening on Foxen Canyon Road.

California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. There they found a single occupant of a vehicle who was dead inside the car. First responders determined that the car was actually not involved in a crash.

The sheriff's office was contacted and took over the investigation, prompting a road closure near the scene.

Sheriff's detectives confirmed that a man was found dead inside the vehicle and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Additional details are limited as the investigation is in its early stages, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. You can call and leave an anonymous tip by calling 805-681-4171. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.