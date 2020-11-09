Man cited for driving car into Trump caravan, injuring two in Santa Maria

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday after driving his vehicle into a Trump parade, causing a rollover crash and two injuries.

Santa Maria police said the Trump rally was traveling westbound down Stowell Road around 2:10 p.m.

At the same time, a 20-year-old Santa Maria man was driving eastbound on Stowell when he made a U-turn and caught up with the rally, gesturing and shouting aggressively at participating vehicles. Officers said the man even threw bottles and other objects at drivers as he passed.

While the Trump rally continued west, the man suddenly turned from Stowell onto College Drive. Several minutes later, witnesses said they saw the man driving at high speeds on Speed Street back toward Stowell.

Video taken by bystanders at the scene shows the man accelerating through the stop sign at Speed Street and Stowell Road. He then drove straight into the path of the Trump parade and crashed into one car, causing it to collide with another nearby car.

Three cars in total were involved in the incident. Police said the car the man crashed into first had rolled onto its side with two passengers inside. One victim sustained a broken arm while the other had swelling on their arm.

More bystander video taken after the crash shows citizens and parade participants holding the man down on the ground in the middle of the road while waiting for police to arrive.

Officers said they do not know if the suspect tried to flee the scene or not. It is unclear how he ended up on the ground.

(Photo: Ivan L Ruiz)

The man was arrested at the scene for driving recklessly, causing injury. He was then cited and released from custody.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not factors in this incident.

The crash is still under investigation by Santa Maria police.