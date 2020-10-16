Victim identified in fatal Paso Robles shooting, police still looking for suspects

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Police have identified the person killed in a parking lot shooting in Paso Robles Thursday evening. Police are calling the shooting gang related.

Oliver Nungaray, 27, of Hanford, CA is the man police say was shot and died along the 3300 block of Spring Street. Officers say another person who was with Nungaray was also wounded. They're injuries are not life threatening.

Paso Robles Police responded to a call about two people shot in the parking lot of J&J Liquor around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Nungaray was found lying the parking lot and died at the scene, according to police. Officers found the second victim after securing the scene.

As the investigation into the shooting got started, officers quickly learned that a fight had occured between the victim and two of the suspect who all pulled into the parking lot around the same time. During that fight police say a handgun was fired. The gunman and another male fled the scene.

Investigators located the suspect vehicle and are processing it for evidence. Police say the investigation is on going.