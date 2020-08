Crime

LOMPOC, Callif. -- Lompoc police are investigating a deadly shooting. Police confirmed that one person was killed.

Police were called to the area around 9 pm. Friday. They are on the scene right now on E Street between College and Pine.

Residents said they heard multiple gunshots.

Authorities say they are looking an unknown number of suspects.

This is a developing story. We'll update the article as soon as we learn more.