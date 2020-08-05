Oxnard high school teacher accused of having sex with minor

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An Oxnard high school teacher has been arrested by Santa Barbara police on an arrest warrant for unlawful sex with a minor.

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara police interviewed and arrested 40-year-old Michael Ian Flesher in Oxnard.

The signed arrest warrant accuses Flesher of unlawful sex with a minor and oral copulation with a minor.

Flesher is a high school teacher in Oxnard. Police would not confirm where he is currently employed, but a teacher with the same name is listed as a teacher on Pacifica High School's website.

According to Santa Barbara police, Flesher had access to students due to his position as a teacher.

Police would not confirm if the minor associated with these charges was a student.

Santa Barbara police did say that the investigation into Flesher involves "possible crimes in Oxnard and Santa Barbara."

Oxnard police detectives and Santa Barbara police have been in communication during the investigation.

Flesher was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with a $50,000 bail.

Anyone who has additional information or wishes to report a crime associated with this investigation, should contact their local law enforcement.

We have reached out to additional local law enforcement agencies and hope to have more information soon.