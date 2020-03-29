Oxnard police, SWAT respond to barricaded subject in car

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police reported they are on a tactical situation involving a barricaded subject in a car on the 2300 block of Vineyard Avenue.

Around 3:05 p.m., officers said they conducted a traffic stop on a person with a felony warrant in the parking lot of Walgreens.

Two people were seen in the car. The passenger reportedly came out of the car, but the driver, who was wanted on the felony charges, refused to exit the vehicle.

At this time, the driver has been barricaded in the car for over an hour.

Oxnard police said SWAT and K-9 Units are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid that area and expect traffic delays.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.