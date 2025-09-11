Buellton Sees 250 Arthritis Foundation Cyclists On Their Way Through California

BUELLTON, Calif. (KEYT) - A large group of cyclists has been seen along the Central Coast throughout the week, who are riding for September’s Pain Awareness Month.

The national non-profit Arthritis Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a California Coast Classic Bike Tour.

Having started in San Francisco last Saturday, they’ve stopped in Santa Cruz, Monterey, Big Sur, Cambria, and Oceano.

Thursday, they started in Oceano and will be staying at Flying Flags RV Resort and Campground in Buellton for the night.

Friday they ride to Ventura, and the week-long tour will finally end in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Foundation representatives say about 60 million U.S. adults live with the pain of arthritis, and this bike tour honors their daily resilience and determination.

