Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

Media_Photos // Shutterstock



The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Dpongvit // Shutterstock



‘The Burden of Shadows’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Rauf (lead, male, 30-39)

— Vedat (lead, male, 30-39)

— Izzet (lead, male, 20-29)

– Roles pay up to: $750

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the short film here

guruXOX // Shutterstock



Discovery Channel Historical Recreation Shoot

– Project type: documentary series

– Roles:

— WWII POW (American, British, and Dutch) (lead, male, 18-40)

— Japanese Naval Officer (lead, male, 25-50)

– Roles pay up to: $200

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the documentary series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



‘Sex Education By My Best Friend’

– Project type: vertical series

– Roles:

— Coach (day player, all genders, 35-55)

— Security Guard (day player, all genders, 35-55)

— Waiter (day player, all genders, 25-40)

– Roles pay up to: $200

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the vertical series here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock



‘Never-Setting Sun’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Annabella (supporting, female, 22-33)

— Anthony (supporting, male, 45-65)

— Jessica (supporting, female, 45-65)

– Roles pay up to: $1,600

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



‘Faking It With The Hockey Captain’

– Project type: vertical series

– Roles:

— Students (day player, all genders, 18-25)

— Girls (day player, female, 18-25)

— Principal (day player, all genders, 35-60)

– Roles pay up to: $200

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the vertical series here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



Soccer Docu Series

– Project type: documentary series

– Roles:

— Host (lead, all genders, 18+)

– Roles pay up to: $1,000

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the documentary series here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock



‘Telescope’

– Project type: student film

– Roles:

— Emma (lead, female, 18-30)

— The Antiquarian (lead, all genders, 65-85)

– Roles pay up to: $600

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the student film here

muratart // Shutterstock



‘Christmas Retreat’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ava (lead, female, 25-40)

— Clay (lead, male, 28-40)

– Roles pay up to: $7,000

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock



Korean Feature Film Project 2026

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Tyler (supporting, male, 18-26)

– Roles pay up to: $3,000

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



‘Painted with L.O.V.E.’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

— Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

— Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

– Roles pay up to: $10,000

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



‘The Summer of Your Life’

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Single Hot Leading Man (real people, male, 25-31)

– Roles pay up to: $4,000

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock



Indie Drama Feature Project

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James (supporting, male, 30-55)

— Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

— Bully Kid (day player, male, 4-6)

– Roles pay up to: $3,488

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock



TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)

— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)

– Roles pay up to: $5,200

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock



‘Love On The Line’ Cash Prize

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Real Couples (real people, 21-35)

– Casting: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.