Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
‘The Clowning’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Jake (lead, male, 28-35)
— Reese (supporting, male, 27-35)
— Will (supporting, male, 29-35)
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘$6 a Week’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Ruth Jones (lead, female, 35-55)
— James Murrey (lead, male, 18-22)
— Major Vince (supporting, male, 40-60)
– Roles pay up to: $400
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Chulo’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Main Talent (lead, male, 18-33)
– Roles pay up to: $500
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Billionaire Crushed My Hands, Now He’s Begging’
– Project type: vertical series
– Roles:
— Eva (lead, female, 25-35)
— Everlyn (supporting, female, 25-40)
— Rock (supporting, male, 30-45)
– Roles pay up to: $3,600
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the vertical series here
‘Mimic’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— JR (lead, male, 40+)
— ICE Agents (day player, male, 18+)
– Roles pay up to: $1,000
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the short film here
‘A Painter’s Story’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Ida (lead, female, 6-9)
— Madeline (lead, female, 25-35)
— Justin (supporting, male, 30-45)
– Roles pay up to: $1,250
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Hard Shift’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Liam (lead, male, 24-26)
— Jasper (lead, male, trans male, 26-28)
– Roles pay up to: $8,000
– Casting locations: Los Angeles
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Girls Trip’
– Project type: reality TV
– Roles:
— Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)
— Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)
– Roles pay up to: $1,800
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the reality TV show here
TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs
– Project type: reality TV
– Roles:
— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)
— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)
— Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)
– Roles pay up to: $5,200
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the reality TV show here
Indie Drama Feature Project
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— James (supporting, male, 30-55)
— Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)
– Roles pay up to: $3,488
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
Reality Show, Wild Couples
– Project type: reality TV
– Roles:
— Wild Couples (real people, 25+)
– Roles pay up to: $4,000
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the reality TV show here
‘Spider Blue’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Gloria (supporting, female, 60-70)
— Corin (supporting, female, 35-50)
— Thea (supporting, female, 30-45)
– Roles pay up to: $1,245
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Cousins’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)
— Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)
— Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)
– Roles pay up to: $900
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Feelin’ Real Estate’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Cynthia Klienschmidt (lead, female, 30-55)
— Tom Morse (supporting, male, 18-35)
— Abby Morales (supporting, female, 18-35)
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the scripted show here
This story was
produced by
Backstage and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.