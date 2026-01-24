Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Racing to My Moonlight’

– Project type: vertical series

– Roles:

— Ryder (supporting, male, 25-27)

— Kathy (supporting, female, 25-27)

— Everett Hale (day player, male, 25-27)

– Roles pay up to: $5,000

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the vertical series here

‘Chulo’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Main Talent (lead, male, 18-33)

– Roles pay up to: $500

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Billionaire Crushed My Hands, Now He’s Begging’

– Project type: vertical series

– Roles:

— Eva (lead, female, 25-35)

— Everlyn (supporting, female, 25-40)

— Rock (supporting, male, 30-45)

– Roles pay up to: $3,600

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the vertical series here

‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Season 18

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Gameshow Contestants (real people, all genders, 18+)

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘Sea Rising’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Nancy (lead, female, 18-30)

— Tom (lead, male, 18-30)

— Jeff (lead, male, 30-60)

– Roles pay up to: $1,000

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the feature film here

Seafood Boil, Louisiana Natives

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Louisana Native Talent (real people, 18+)

– Roles pay up to: $315

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Ditched My Cheater Husband For His Billionaire Brother’

– Project type: vertical series

– Roles:

— Lydia (lead, female, 24-26)

— Sebastian (lead, male, 26-29)

— Vincent (supporting, male, 24-26)

– Roles pay up to: $7,200

– Casting locations: Los Angeles

– Learn more about the vertical series here

‘Girls Trip’

– Project type: reality TV

– Roles:

— Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

— Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

– Roles pay up to: $1,800

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the reality TV show here

‘Charlatan Voyage’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Guz (supporting, male, 30-40)

— Maxwell (lead, male, 30-40)

— Osvaldo (supporting, male, 30-40)

– Roles pay up to: $1,500

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Cousins’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)

— Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)

— Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)

– Roles pay up to: $900

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

Indie Drama Feature Project

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— James (supporting, male, 30-55)

— Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

– Roles pay up to: $3,488

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘A Wicked Breed’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Daisy (supporting, female, 21-39)

— Aggie (day player, female, 18-25)

— Goth Girl (day player, female, 18-30)

– Roles pay up to: $3,052

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Where is Laura’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Rashard Black (lead, male, 18-25)

— Laura Brady (lead, female, 22-29)

— Mark Jones (supporting, male, 20-31)

– Roles pay up to: $22,400

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the scripted show here

Major Toy Brand and Race Weekend Live Game Show

– Project type: vertical series

– Roles:

— Game Participant (lead, all genders, 18-25)

– Roles pay up to: $2,000

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the vertical series here

