Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles

Michelin stars are the highest honor in the culinary world and are currently awarded to only 3,766 restaurants around the world. Restaurants inspectors dine at each restaurant many times and evaluate based on five main criteria: ingredient quality, harmony of flavors, mastery of culinary techniques, how the chef’s personality shines through their cuisine, and consistency. You can read more about the award here.

Using data from the latest Michelin Guides, Stacker compiled a list of every Michelin-starred restaurant in Los Angeles. Across the U.S., the cities with the most Michelin-starred restaurants include New York City (69), San Francisco (26), Washington D.C. (23), Chicago (20), and Los Angeles (15).

Hayato
– Rating: 2 Stars
– Cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1320 E. 7th St., Ste. 126, Los Angeles, CA, 90021, USA
Restaurant Ki
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Korean Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 111 San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA, 90012, USA
Mori Nozomi
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 11500 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90064, USA
Orsa & Winston
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Contemporary, Asian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 122 W. 4th St., Los Angeles, CA, 90013, USA
Uka
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Japanese
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Level 5, Los Angeles, CA, 90028, USA
Morihiro
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1115 Sunset Blvd., Ste. 100, Los Angeles, CA, 90012, USA
Sushi Kaneyoshi
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 250 E. 1st St., B1, Los Angeles, CA, 90012, USA
n/naka
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Japanese, Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 3455 S. Overland Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90034, USA
Kato
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Asian, Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 777 Alameda St., #114, Los Angeles, CA, 90021, USA
Holbox
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Mexican, Seafood
– Price: $$
– Address: 3655 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90007, USA
Camphor
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: French, Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 923 E. 3rd St., Ste. 109, Los Angeles, CA, 90013, USA
Osteria Mozza
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Italian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 6602 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90038, USA
Gwen
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Steakhouse, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 6600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90028, USA
Meteora
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Creative, Contemporary
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 6703 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA, 90038, USA
715
– Rating: 1 Star
– Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 738 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA, 90013, USA
