Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Whispers in the Walls’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)

— Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)

— Rose (supporting, 35-50)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘My Queen Mom Rules’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

— OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

— BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

– Average hourly rate: $17

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Cabin’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Loretta (lead, female, 18-50)

— Angel (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 22-40)

— CABIN Crew (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘First Time Free’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Ava (lead, 8-15)

— 911 Operator (voiceover, 18-100)

— Amusement Park Background Extras (background extra, 8-60)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Everything, Sooner or Later’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Scarlet (lead, female, 18-23)

— Anthony (lead, male, 18-23)

— Production Sound Mixer/Boom Operator (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Schism’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Yara (lead, female, 18-25)

— Mom (lead, female, 50-65)

— ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘He Gets What He Wants’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Jacob (lead, male, 25-45)

— Costumer (crew)

— Sound Mixer/Boom (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Canopy Shyness’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lou (lead, female, 18-35)

— James (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Slipstone Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $44

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Spider-Man: Fallout,’ Fan-Film’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Extras (background extra, 10-70)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Dark Files’ S01E03′

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Minh (lead, male, 18-40)

— Trung (lead, male, 18-40)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Tinker Bell and The Adventure Beyond’ Fan Film’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Videographer or Stock Footage Provider (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Full Equestrian Contact’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Isla (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Additional Voices (voiceover, 18-40)

— Erica (supporting, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Diego, California; Riverside, California

– Learn more about the short film here

