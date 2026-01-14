Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
‘Whispers in the Walls’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)
— Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)
— Rose (supporting, 35-50)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
‘My Queen Mom Rules’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)
— OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)
— BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)
– Average hourly rate: $17
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
Dpongvit // Shutterstock
‘The Cabin’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Loretta (lead, female, 18-50)
— Angel (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 22-40)
— CABIN Crew (crew)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
‘First Time Free’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Ava (lead, 8-15)
— 911 Operator (voiceover, 18-100)
— Amusement Park Background Extras (background extra, 8-60)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
‘Everything, Sooner or Later’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Scarlet (lead, female, 18-23)
— Anthony (lead, male, 18-23)
— Production Sound Mixer/Boom Operator (crew)
– Average hourly rate: $25
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock
‘America Down’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)
– Average hourly rate: $30
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
‘Schism’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Yara (lead, female, 18-25)
— Mom (lead, female, 50-65)
— ADVISOR (supporting, male, 50-80)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
muratart // Shutterstock
‘He Gets What He Wants’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Jacob (lead, male, 25-45)
— Costumer (crew)
— Sound Mixer/Boom (crew)
– Average hourly rate: $12
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
‘Canopy Shyness’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Lou (lead, female, 18-35)
— James (lead, female, 18-35)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
‘Slipstone Project’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)
– Average hourly rate: $44
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
guruXOX // Shutterstock
‘Lowball’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
– Average hourly rate: $75
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
‘Spider-Man: Fallout,’ Fan-Film’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Extras (background extra, 10-70)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the short film here
Tikkyshop // Shutterstock
‘Dark Files’ S01E03′
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Minh (lead, male, 18-40)
— Trung (lead, male, 18-40)
– Average hourly rate: $37
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
‘Tinker Bell and The Adventure Beyond’ Fan Film’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Videographer or Stock Footage Provider (crew)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the short film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
‘Full Equestrian Contact’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Isla (supporting, female, 18-30)
— Additional Voices (voiceover, 18-40)
— Erica (supporting, female, 18-30)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: San Diego, California; Riverside, California
– Learn more about the short film here
This story was
produced by
Backstage and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.