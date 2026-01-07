Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
‘The Billionaire Boys’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Josh (lead, male, 25-38)
— Kaitlyn (lead, female, 18-32)
— Blake (lead, male, 22-38)
– Average hourly rate: $100
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
guruXOX // Shutterstock
‘Night Driver’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Extras (background extra, 18-100)
— Production Assistant (crew)
— Go-Go Dancers/Drag Queens (background extra, 18-40)
– Average hourly rate: $22
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
‘The Jogger’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Ari (lead, female, 25-35)
— Alex (day player, male, 18-25)
— Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)
– Average hourly rate: $41
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
‘The Bed’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— The Therapist (lead, 30-100)
— The Entity (lead, female, 20-60)
– Average hourly rate: $29
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
‘The Cabin’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Loretta (lead, female, 18-50)
— Angel (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 22-40)
— CABIN Crew (crew)
– Average hourly rate: not available
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
‘After Six Weeks’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Natalie (lead, female, 18-25)
— Fiona (lead, female, 34-42)
– Average hourly rate: $37
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock
‘Whispers in the Walls’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)
— Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)
— Rose (supporting, 35-50)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
‘Slipstone Project’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)
– Average hourly rate: $44
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
‘My Queen Mom Rules’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)
— OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)
— BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)
– Average hourly rate: $17
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
‘Gum’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Eden (lead, female, 18-24)
— Mary (supporting, female, 18-23)
— Ammon (supporting, male, 18-25)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
Media_Photos // Shutterstock
‘Progeny,’ Lead Roles – Nationwide Casting’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)
– Average hourly rate: $37
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
muratart // Shutterstock
‘Lowball’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)
— Jenna (day player, 18-30)
– Average hourly rate: $75
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
‘Kids On The Wall’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Summer (models, female, 16-27)
— Austin (lead, male, 16-25)
— Hannah (supporting, female, 35-45)
– Average hourly rate: $19
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
Dpongvit // Shutterstock
‘Mijito’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Michael (supporting, male, 30-40)
— Jessie (supporting, female, 30-40)
— Huriel (lead, male, 13-17)
– Average hourly rate: $12
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the short film here
Tikkyshop // Shutterstock
‘Cultured’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Cree (lead, 18-40)
— Frankie (lead, 18-45)
– Average hourly rate: $20
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the short film here
This story was
produced by
Backstage and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.