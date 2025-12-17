Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles
The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
‘Vertical Mini-Drama Series’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Will (lead, male, 25-35)
— Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)
– Average hourly rate: $106
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
‘My Queen Mom Rules’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)
— OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)
— BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)
– Average hourly rate: $17
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
‘The Bed’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— The Therapist (lead, 30-100)
— The Entity (lead, female, 20-60)
– Average hourly rate: $29
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Whispers in the Walls’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Nurse (day player, female, 23-50)
— Police Officer (background extra, male, 30-60)
— Rose (supporting, 35-50)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘The Billionaire Boys’
– Project type: scripted show
– Roles:
— Josh (lead, male, 25-38)
— Kaitlyn (lead, female, 18-32)
— Blake (lead, male, 22-38)
– Average hourly rate: $100
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the scripted show here
‘Everything, Sooner or Later’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Scarlet (lead, female, 18-23)
— Anthony (lead, male, 18-23)
— Production Sound Mixer/Boom Operator (crew)
– Average hourly rate: $25
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘America Down’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)
– Average hourly rate: $30
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Canopy Shyness’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Lou (lead, female, 18-35)
— James (lead, female, 18-35)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Reset’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Head Agent (supporting, male, 30-55)
— Agent #2 (day player, 30-50)
— Rebecca’s Mom (day player, female, 40-50)
– Average hourly rate: $38
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘He Gets What He Wants’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Jacob (lead, male, 25-45)
— Costumer (crew)
— Sound Mixer/Boom (crew)
– Average hourly rate: $12
– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Lowball’
– Project type: feature film
– Roles:
— Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)
– Average hourly rate: $75
– Casting locations: nationwide
– Learn more about the feature film here
‘Black Street’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Mark Trumble (supporting, male, 35-45)
— Shane Jackson (lead, male, 21-30)
— Darrell Johnson (lead, male, 21-30)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘4EVAGOOD’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Love interest (supporting, female, 25-35)
– Average hourly rate: $31
– Casting locations: San Diego, California
– Learn more about the short film here
‘Around the Clock’
– Project type: short film
– Roles:
— Calvin Lopez (supporting, male, 22-27)
— Production Assistant (crew)
– Average hourly rate: $20
– Casting locations: Long Beach, California
– Learn more about the short film here
