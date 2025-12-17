Most expensive homes for sale in Los Angeles
Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Los Angeles listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1261 Angelo Dr, Beverly Hills
– Price: $175,000,000
– 16 bedrooms, 16 full bathrooms, 11 half bathroom
– Square feet: 50,000
– Price per square foot: $3,500
– Lot size: 6.0 acres
– Days on market: 433 days (-$20,000,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 607 Siena Way, Los Angeles
– Price: $135,000,000
– 8 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 10 half bathrooms
– Square feet: not available
– Price per square foot: not available
– Lot size: 1.2 acres
– Days on market: 3 days
#3. 7661 Curson Ter, Los Angeles
– Price: $125,000,000
– 7 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 22,000
– Price per square foot: $5,681
– Lot size: 1.0 acres
– Days on market: 21 days
#4. 729 Bel Air Rd, Los Angeles
– Price: $95,000,000
– 9 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 8 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 18,784
– Price per square foot: $5,057
– Lot size: 3.3 acres
– Days on market: 306 days (-$25,000,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 9126 Cordell Dr, Los Angeles
– Price: $85,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 23,894
– Price per square foot: $3,557
– Lot size: 0.3 acres
– Days on market: 47 days
#6. 73 Beverly Park Ln, Beverly Hills
– Price: $79,990,000
– 9 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 10 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 28,500
– Price per square foot: $2,806
– Lot size: 2.7 acres
– Days on market: 13 days
#7. 9904 Kip Dr, Beverly Hills
– Price: $79,000,000
– 10 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, 9 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 24,757
– Price per square foot: $3,191
– Lot size: 19.8 acres
– Days on market: 175 days
#8. 9966 Beverly Grove Dr, Beverly Hills
– Price: $77,500,000
– 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 6 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 15,700
– Price per square foot: $4,936
– Lot size: 2.6 acres
– Days on market: 41 days
#9. 9006 Thrasher Ave, Los Angeles
– Price: $72,500,000
– 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
– Square feet: 13,400
– Price per square foot: $5,410
– Lot size: 0.4 acres
– Days on market: 117 days
#10. 3099 Mandeville Canyon Rd, Los Angeles
– Price: $70,000,000
– 9 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms
– Square feet: 20,000
– Price per square foot: $3,500
– Lot size: 3.8 acres
– Days on market: 146 days
