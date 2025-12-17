Most expensive homes for sale in Los Angeles

Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Los Angeles listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1261 Angelo Dr, Beverly Hills

– Price: $175,000,000

– 16 bedrooms, 16 full bathrooms, 11 half bathroom

– Square feet: 50,000

– Price per square foot: $3,500

– Lot size: 6.0 acres

– Days on market: 433 days (-$20,000,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 607 Siena Way, Los Angeles

– Price: $135,000,000

– 8 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 10 half bathrooms

– Square feet: not available

– Price per square foot: not available

– Lot size: 1.2 acres

– Days on market: 3 days

#3. 7661 Curson Ter, Los Angeles

– Price: $125,000,000

– 7 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 22,000

– Price per square foot: $5,681

– Lot size: 1.0 acres

– Days on market: 21 days

#4. 729 Bel Air Rd, Los Angeles

– Price: $95,000,000

– 9 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 8 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 18,784

– Price per square foot: $5,057

– Lot size: 3.3 acres

– Days on market: 306 days (-$25,000,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 9126 Cordell Dr, Los Angeles

– Price: $85,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 23,894

– Price per square foot: $3,557

– Lot size: 0.3 acres

– Days on market: 47 days

#6. 73 Beverly Park Ln, Beverly Hills

– Price: $79,990,000

– 9 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, 10 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 28,500

– Price per square foot: $2,806

– Lot size: 2.7 acres

– Days on market: 13 days

#7. 9904 Kip Dr, Beverly Hills

– Price: $79,000,000

– 10 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, 9 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 24,757

– Price per square foot: $3,191

– Lot size: 19.8 acres

– Days on market: 175 days

#8. 9966 Beverly Grove Dr, Beverly Hills

– Price: $77,500,000

– 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 6 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 15,700

– Price per square foot: $4,936

– Lot size: 2.6 acres

– Days on market: 41 days

#9. 9006 Thrasher Ave, Los Angeles

– Price: $72,500,000

– 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

– Square feet: 13,400

– Price per square foot: $5,410

– Lot size: 0.4 acres

– Days on market: 117 days

#10. 3099 Mandeville Canyon Rd, Los Angeles

– Price: $70,000,000

– 9 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms

– Square feet: 20,000

– Price per square foot: $3,500

– Lot size: 3.8 acres

– Days on market: 146 days

