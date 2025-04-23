Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

’33 Days’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Janet Ellington (supporting, female, 18-100)

— Steps (supporting, male, 24-45)

— Maite (lead, female, 22-40)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Dark Night’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenifer (lead, female, 22-30)

— Alex (lead, male, 22-30)

— David (lead, male, 30-50)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Everything, Sooner or Later’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Girl (lead, female, 18-23)

— Guy (lead, male, 18-23)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Henry’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Samantha (lead, female, 25-55)

— Factory Farm Lawyer Merrick (lead, male, 35-65)

— Ingrid (supporting, female, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Keelhaul’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Reed (lead, female, 25-35)

— Stede (lead, male, 27-35)

— Humphrey (lead, male, 55-65)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Don’t Break My Heart Again’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Lily Lawson (lead, female, 18-28)

— Ella Lawson (supporting, female, 8-15)

— James Preston (lead, male, 20-30)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘America Down’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Starfish’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kiki (supporting, female, 18-25)

— Ray (lead, male, 18-25)

— Rick (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Ocean Lady’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— OL (supporting, female, 20-65)

— Jacob (lead, male, 35-50)

— Skip (lead, male, 50-70)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Tempest’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Gracie Vidal (lead, female, 35-100)

— Aaron Ra (lead, male, 40-100)

— 6 ASSORTED THUGS – MALE OR FEMALE (supporting, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $29

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Untitled Project’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Interviewer (lead, male, 25-45)

— Matt Hubbard (lead, male, 20-35)

— Leanne Matthesius (lead, female, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $41

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Full Equestrian Contact’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Erica (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Isla (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Zoe Harlow (day player, female, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Diego, California; Riverside, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Cultured’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Cree (lead, 18-40)

— Frankie (lead, 18-45)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the short film here

