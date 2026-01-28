The 30 cities in California where homes are selling the fastest

Artazum // Shutterstock

If you’re buying or selling a home in California in early 2026, competition can make a big difference in your strategy. In faster-moving markets, buyers may need to act quickly and come prepared, with homes going under contract in a matter of days. In other cities, listings are sitting longer as economic uncertainty and high costs give buyers and sellers pause.

Nationwide, housing markets are generally slow, although competition varies widely from the Northeast to the South. Understanding where homes are selling the fastest can help buyers gauge how competitive a market is and help sellers set realistic expectations.

To see where homes are selling the fastest in California right now, Redfin Real Estate ranked the top cities based on their average “days on market”—the time it takes for a new listing to go under contract. The lower the number, the more competitive the city. Rankings are based on the December 2025 monthly average or monthly average median.

#1. Ashland, California

– Days on market: 11

– Median sale price: $600,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

#2. Los Altos, California

– Days on market: 12

– Median sale price: $4,450,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 112.3%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 66.7%

#3. Tehachapi, California

– Days on market: 13

– Median sale price: $338,750

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.6%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

#4. National City, California

– Days on market: 13

– Median sale price: $732,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

#5. Piedmont, California

– Days on market: 13

– Median sale price: $2,375,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 112.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#6. Mountain View, California

– Days on market: 13

– Median sale price: $1,749,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.6%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 38.1%

#7. East Bakersfield, California

– Days on market: 14

– Median sale price: $290,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

#8. Menlo Park, California

– Days on market: 14

– Median sale price: $2,550,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 104.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 22.2%

#9. South San Francisco, California

– Days on market: 15

– Median sale price: $1,250,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 105.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 52.9%

#10. San Lorenzo, California

– Days on market: 16

– Median sale price: $747,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.1%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 10.0%

#11. Bonita, California

– Days on market: 16

– Median sale price: $1,289,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 28.6%

#12. San Leandro, California

– Days on market: 16

– Median sale price: $775,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

#13. Campbell, California

– Days on market: 17

– Median sale price: $1,945,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.7%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 43.8%

#14. San Anselmo, California

– Days on market: 17

– Median sale price: $1,337,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 104.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#15. Sunnyvale, California

– Days on market: 17

– Median sale price: $1,700,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 105.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 48.5%

#16. San Martin, California

– Days on market: 18

– Median sale price: $1,568,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 40.0%

#17. El Centro, California

– Days on market: 18

– Median sale price: $400,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 18.2%

#18. Ramona, California

– Days on market: 18

– Median sale price: $775,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 30.0%

#19. San Miguel, California

– Days on market: 18

– Median sale price: $1,865,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.3%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#20. Daly City, California

– Days on market: 18

– Median sale price: $1,125,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 106.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 27.6%

#21. Bay Point, California

– Days on market: 18

– Median sale price: $430,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.6%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

#22. Hillsborough, California

– Days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $5,860,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 66.7%

#23. Palo Alto, California

– Days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $3,455,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 103.7%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 44.4%

#24. Gilroy, California

– Days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $930,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 100.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 15.8%

#25. Ceres, California

– Days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $442,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 64.3%

#26. Reliez Valley, California

– Days on market: 19

– Median sale price: $2,125,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.7%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#27. Union City, California

– Days on market: 20

– Median sale price: $1,302,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.1%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 40.0%

#28. Castro Valley, California

– Days on market: 20

– Median sale price: $1,070,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 44.4%

#29. Old Stine, California

– Days on market: 21

– Median sale price: $285,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 28.6%

#30. McKinleyville, California

– Days on market: 21

– Median sale price: $447,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 95.7%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 9.1%

