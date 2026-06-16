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The Return of Santa Barbaras Sandbar Cocina Y Tequila Will have Visitors Feeling like Their on Vacation

SANDBAR COCINA Y TEQUILA
Andie Lopez Bornet / KEYT
SANDBAR COCINA Y TEQUILA
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Published 10:41 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a seven month renovation, one of Santa Barbara's most loved restaurants and night spots Sandbar Cocina Y Tequila is officially reopening on June 18th at 4 p.m.

The re-design will transport guests to Mexico’s Riviera Maya and Caribbean coastline that features incredible food and drinks. A must-try is the taquitos!

Owner and CEO of Baja Sharkeez Restaurant Group, Greg Newman joins your Morning News to talk about the renovated restaurant and the menu.

To make a reservation for opening week, email Sandbar at sbreservations@sandbar.net.

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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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