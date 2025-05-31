HY-DP // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Class of 2026 football recruits from California

The recruiting race for the Class of 2026 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they’re entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 football recruits from California using data from 247Sports. Here’s the players from California set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Trent Mosley (WR)

– National rank: #176 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #26

– College: USC

– Offers: USC, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan

– High school: Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA)

#19. Sam Utu (IOL)

– National rank: #175 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #11

– College: not committed

– Offers: Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, SMU, Washington

– High school: Orange Lutheran (Orange, CA)

#18. Deshonne Redeaux (RB)

– National rank: #156 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #12

– College: USC

– Offers: USC, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas

– High school: Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, CA)

#17. Israel Briggs (TE)

– National rank: #143 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #7

– College: not committed

– Offers: Texas A&M, Miami, LSU, California, Alabama

– High school: Redwood (Visalia, CA)

#16. Tommy Tofi (IOL)

– National rank: #138 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #8

– College: not committed

– Offers: BYU, Tennessee, Oregon, California, Utah

– High school: Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco, CA)

#15. Tomuhini Topui (DL)

– National rank: #120 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #15

– College: USC

– Offers: USC, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn

– High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

#14. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (WR)

– National rank: #108 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #13

– College: Ohio State

– Offers: Ohio State, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas

– High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

#13. Brian Bonner (RB)

– National rank: #104 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #7

– College: not committed

– Offers: Notre Dame, Penn State, Nebraska, UCLA, Washington

– High school: Valencia (Valencia, CA)

#12. Simote Katoanga (DL)

– National rank: #86 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #11

– College: USC

– Offers: USC, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan

– High school: Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA)

#11. Brady Smigiel (QB)

– National rank: #82 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #7

– College: Michigan

– Offers: Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College

– High school: Newbury Park (Newbury Park, CA)

#10. Vance Spafford (WR)

– National rank: #74 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #9

– College: Georgia

– Offers: Georgia, Miami, UCLA, Washington, Colorado

– High school: Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, CA)

#9. Brandon Lockhart (CB)

– National rank: #61 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #7

– College: USC

– Offers: USC, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Texas A&M

– High school: Loyola (Los Angeles, CA)

#8. Havon Finney (CB)

– National rank: #50 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #5

– College: LSU

– Offers: LSU, USC, Arizona, Auburn, BYU

– High school: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)

#7. Davon Benjamin (S)

– National rank: #36 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #5

– College: not committed

– Offers: Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, USC

– High school: Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, CA)

#6. Kodi Greene (OT)

– National rank: #22 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #3

– College: Washington

– Offers: Washington, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn

– High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

#5. Ryder Lyons (QB)

– National rank: #19 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #5

– College: not committed

– Offers: BYU, Oregon, USC, Ole Miss, Alabama

– High school: Folsom (Folsom, CA)

#4. Mark Bowman (TE)

– National rank: #16 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– College: not committed

– Offers: Oregon, USC, Georgia, Texas, Miami

– High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

#3. Richard Wesley (Edge)

– National rank: #14 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #2

– College: not committed

– Offers: Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M

– High school: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)

#2. Chris Henry Jr. (WR)

– National rank: #13 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #3

– College: Ohio State

– Offers: Ohio State, Miami, Oregon, USC, Akron

– High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

#1. Brandon Arrington (ATH)

– National rank: #10 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– College: not committed

– Offers: Texas A&M, Oregon, USC, Alabama, Penn State

– High school: Mount Miguel (Spring Valley, CA)