AP California
By
Published 6:47 pm

Pilot hurt as plane hits roof of Northern California home

MGN

AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — A small plane has crashed onto the roof of a home in Northern California, injuring the pilot but authorities say people inside the home weren’t hurt. The single-engine Cessna crashed into the home in Auburn in Placer County Wednesday afternoon. The home is a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport. There’s no immediate word on the condition of the pilot, who was hospitalized. The FAA is investigating the cause of the crash.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

