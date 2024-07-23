Central Coast Caucus Foundation awards first batch of scholarships to local students Monday

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – The California Legislative Central Coast Caucus Foundation announced its inaugural group of 20 recipients of the California Central Coast Impact Scholarship.

The non-profit organization was created to foster education on issues important to the communities along the Central Coast shared the Foundation in a press release about the scholarships Monday.

"I am incredibly excited to announce the Central Coast Impact Scholarship awardees," beamed Assemblymember Dawn Addis, Chair of the Central Coast Caucus. "These students have shown remarkable dedication to their education and their communities. They will significantly contribute to the Central Coast and beyond our region. Supporting their academic journeys is an investment in their futures and the future of our entire region."

A full list of the 20 recipients from the five Central Coast counties can be found here and more information about the scholarship program can be found here.

Recipients must be residents of any of the five Central Coast counties as well as full-time students, undergraduate or graduate, in good academic standing at an accredited college or university or a graduating high school senior with written proof of acceptance at an accredited institution.

"As Vice-Chair of the Central Coast Caucus, I am excited to announce the first-ever Central Coast Impact Scholarship recipients," detailed State Senator Monique Limón. "As the inaugural class of recipients, these students have set the bar high for future applicants, and will undoubtedly continue to make the central coast and state proud. I look forward to seeing where their academic journeys take them. Congratulations to all of this year's recipients."