Assemblymember Dawn Addis has two bills signed into law last week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Two bills authored by Assemblymember Dawn Addis were signed into law last week.

Both of the bills detailed below take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

"I am thrilled that Governor Newsom has signed two of my bills," said Assemblymember Addis in a press release about the new laws issued Friday. "As a teacher and life-long coastal resident, fighting for equity for students with disabilities and protecting our coast have always been my priorities. Together, the Reducing Stigma in Education Act (AB 2173) and the Protect Our Coast and Oceans Act (AB 2197) will now help create a better California for all."

AB 2197, the Protect Our Coast and Oceans Act, extends the opportunity for tax filers to contribute to the Protect Our Coast and Oceans Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund until Jan. 1, 2032.

Existing law would have ended the voluntary contribution program on Dec. 1, 2025.

The other bill signed into law from Assemblymember Addis' Office was the Reducing Stigma in Education Act, AB 2173, which allows employees at schools to use the term 'emotional disability' instead of 'emotional disturbance' when processing special education services under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The change is intended to expand the available categorizations for special educators under existing California codes and regulations explained Assemblymember Addis' Office.