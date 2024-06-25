Governor Newsom releases overdue State of the State message and says California is strong

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California Governor Gavin Newsom pumped up his state and pushed back detractors in his annual State of the State speech released this morning as a video message.

The traditional speech is usually in person and live earlier in the year. Issues including a large budget problem of around $46-billion deficit, delayed the speech.

Newsom said California has responded to many key issues in the last year, and often has to, "tackle the hardest problems."

Newsom says he has addressed the border problems with "resolve." He says the state has deployed the National Guard to address the flow of drugs into the U.S. coming from Mexico to California.

Additional law enforcement and fire funding has been released to add positions to the California Highway Patrol and fire agencies.

He says many efforts are underway to reduce crime in many cities where it jumped, noting crime drops in San Francisco and Oakland.

The state also has a special focus on stopping retail thefts and, "theft rings."

On housing, he said the state has developed plans to create more housing and it is enforcing the policy, even when challenged legally.

Newsom says in recent years there have been many more programs that address homelessness and mental health issues.

He says the state has cleared out camps and found shelter space and supportive services for those in need.

California was recently listed as the fifth largest economy in the world.

Newsom says the facts he brought out fly in the face of, "the haters."

Those who challenge Newsom have pointed out the rising housing costs, lack of affordable housing, insurance issues that result in some policies being dropped, and differ with him on ways to control crime.

On the environment, Newsom says the state has retained its economic strength while growing the zero emission automotive industry.

