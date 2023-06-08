Local Congressional members announce winners of 2023 Congressional Art Competition

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – On Wednesday, the offices of Congressmmembers Salud Carbajal and Julia Brownley released the winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for their respective congressional districts.

The nationwide Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to recognize and encourage student artistic talent. Each member of the House of Representatives sponsor a winning art piece selected by a panel of local judges.

The winners from every congressional district are placed on display for a year at the nation's capital within the capitol complex. Next time you take a tour, check them all out!

For Congressmember Carbajal's 24th Congressional District, first-place was awarded to Buena High School Sophomore Bennett Urwick for their piece 'The Backbone of Industry' featured below.

Runners up for the 24th Congressional District are Dunn School Senior Nolan Waters for 'Hero', San Marcos High School Senior Jackson Leck for 'Curiosity Reimagined', and Santa Barbara High School Senior Ella Bailey for 'Amanda Gorman, Leader of a New Generation'.

For all of the submissions received by Congressmember Carbajal's office check out this link to his website.

For Congressmember Brownley's 26th Congressional District, Sophomore Christopher Laranang from Oaks Christian School won the competition for his piece 'Refuse of Man' with two honorable mentions for 'Girl with Heart' by Sherilyn Fregoso-Lazaro, a Senior at Rio Mesa High School and 'Moving On' by Jennifer Li, a Sophomore at Oak Park High School.

Those honorable mentions will be displayed in the Congressmembers district office in Thousand Oaks.

“I’m honored to be chosen as this year’s winner,” said Christopher Laranang, the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. “I think it’s cool that something I created will hang in the Capitol Building.”

Below is Laranang's 'Refuse of Man':

“Each year, the Congressional Art Competition highlights the creativity and talent of artists across our district,” said Congresswoman Brownley. “I want to congratulate Christopher for his award-winning piece, ‘Refuse of Man,’ which encapsulates the spirit of abstract thinking. Art is an important outlet for students to express their emotions, channel their creativity, and advocate for the causes they care about. All of this year’s submissions were emblematic of the unbridled ingenuity and robust passion illustrated by the talented students throughout the region.”