National forests in California to temporarily close due to fire risk

California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – All National Forests in California will close Tuesday as the state grapples with extreme heat and increased fire danger.

The decision was announced Monday evening by the United States Forest Service. The closures will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in place through Sept. 17.

The forests will be closed for hiking, biking and camping through the entire Labor Day holiday and beyond.

The 18 National Forests in California account for about 20 million acres of land.

Wildfires have ravaged a large swath of California wildland. According to the United States Forest Service, more than 6,800 wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres across all jurisdictions in California. The Dixie Fire burning in Northern California is currently the largest single wildfire in state history. The Caldor Fire near Tahoe has prompted the evacuation of the entire city of South Lake Tahoe.

The National Wildfire Preparedness Level has been at its highest level since July 14 which indicates the highest level of wildland fire activity. It's only the third time in the last 20 years that the country has reached this level by mid-July, the USDA says.

Locally, both the Los Padres National Forest and the Angeles National Forests are affected by the order.

For continuing updates on these closures, visit the United States Forest Service website.

The Pacific Crest Trail, a popular hiking trail recognized as part of the Triple Crown of Hiking in the United States, is closed as part of the forest shutdowns. The Pacific Crest Trail Association is urging all hikers who are currently attempting to complete the trail to put the journey on pause and head toward safety.