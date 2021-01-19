Santa Barbara County sheriff sending team to state capital ahead of inauguration

California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is sending a specially-trained team to provide mutual aid at the California state capitol in Sacramento.

The sheriff's office mobile field force left for Sacramento ahead of Wednesday's presidential inauguration. The mobile field force is trained in crowd control and riot situations, the sheriff's office said.

Earlier this month, following the storming of the United States Capitol by pro-Trump supporters, the FBI warned of plans for nationwide protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. The FBI warned that many of these protesters could be armed.

The California Highway Patrol and the National Guard are providing mutual aid in Sacramento. Fencing has been put in place around the capitol building in addition to the increased law enforcement presence.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is not planning on sending any deputies to Sacramento, but told NewsChannel 3-12 on Tuesday that it would be assisting the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office if needed.