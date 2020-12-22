Gov. Newsom nominates Assemblymember Shirley Webber as California Secretary of State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Governor Newsom nomintates Assemblymember Shirley Webber as the next California Secretary of State on Tuesday afternoon.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he will submit to the State Legislature the nomination of San Diego Assemblymember and Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, Dr. Shirley Weber.
Webber will replaced outgoing Alex Padilla as he takes the U.S. Senate seat representing California.
Weber will become the first-ever African American to serve as Secretary of State in California.
The announcement came out Tuesday afternoon on Twitter and in a release from the Governor.
Webber represents California's 79th Assembly District which includes the cities of Bonita, Chula Vista, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City and San Diego since 2012.
