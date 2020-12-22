Gov. Newsom nominates Assemblymember Shirley Webber as California Secretary of State

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Governor Newsom nomintates Assemblymember Shirley Webber as the next California Secretary of State on Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he will submit to the State Legislature the nomination of San Diego Assemblymember and Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, Dr. Shirley Weber.

Webber will replaced outgoing Alex Padilla as he takes the U.S. Senate seat representing California.

Weber will become the first-ever African American to serve as Secretary of State in California.

The announcement came out Tuesday afternoon on Twitter and in a release from the Governor.

A fearless advocate with unimpeachable integrity and moral clarity -- there’s no one better suited for the job of Secretary of State than @AsmShirleyWeber.



With her, CA will continue to be a model for the nation in expanding democratic participation and access to the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/fcpuZuYQ8e — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2020

Webber represents California's 79th Assembly District which includes the cities of Bonita, Chula Vista, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City and San Diego since 2012.