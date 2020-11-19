California issues curfew in majority of state due to rise in coronavirus cases

California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom announced new stay-at-home orders Thursday following a rise in coronavirus cases seen across the state.

As part of the order, California is issuing a curfew for counties that are currently in the "Purple Tier" of the state's reopening plan. This order includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

The curfew affects all non-essential work and gatherings between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The order goes into effect Saturday and will remain in place for at least one month, Newsom said on social media.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” said Newsom in a news release issued by his press office. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

On Monday, the Governor's office pulled the "emergency brake" on reopening plans, sending the majority of the state into the most restrictive "Purple Tier." The decision came following a sharp increase in new cases across most of the state.

California residents are still urged to practice physical distancing, wear face coverings and avoid unnecessary travel to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also recommending all Americans avoid traveling and gathering during the Thanksgiving holiday.

California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 Thursday at 3 p.m. It is unclear at this time if Ghaly will address the new order, or if Newsom will provide any updates himself.

Watch the 3 p.m. press conference here: