LA Times: Suspected Golden State Killer to plead guilty

California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The man accused of nearly two decades of heinous crimes committed across the state of California is expected to accept a deal that will spare him the death penalty in exchange for a guilty plea, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Times, Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 74, is set to enter a guilty plea to 13 murders and kidnapping charges in a plea deal that is expected to spare him from facing the death penalty.

Branded the Golden State Killer, DeAngelo is accused of 13 murders and dozens of rapes in California in the '70s and '80s.

Among his 13 victims, DeAngelo is accused of killing Robert Offerman and Debra Manning in Goleta in 1979, as well as Cheri Domingo and Gregory Sanchez in Goleta in 1981. He's also been charged with killing Charlene and Lyman Smith in Ventura County in 1980.

Many sources who were notified about the legal arrangement said they were specifically required to not disclose the deal to the media. Nor are any legal motions outlining the plea deal required to be filed in court prior to the June 29 court date.

The Los Angeles Times also reports that DeAngelo has agreed to admit to additional crimes for which he has not yet been charged, including rapes in which the statute of limitations has expired.

The Golden State Killer had three prolific careers in crime, including burglaries in and around Visalia where he was known as the Visalia Ransacker, rapes in the Sacramento area where he was known as the East Area Rapist, and murders in central and southern California where he was branded the Original Night Stalker. It wasn't until 2016 that the rapes and murders were connected through DNA evidence.

DeAngelo is expected to submit his plea in Sacramento County on June 29.