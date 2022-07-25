Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County releases annual agricultural report, strawberries remain top crop

Strawberry field
Strawberries grow at West Coast Berry Farms along Black Road in Santa Maria. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County released its 2021 Agricultural Crop Report Monday morning.

The annual summary showed a strong market for all crops, especially strawberries, which remained by far and away the number one crop in the county.

“Agriculture continues to be the County’s major producing industry with a gross production value of $1,918,186,000.  This is an increase of $98,988,000 or 5.1% when compared with the 2020 figure.” said Agricultural Commissioner Cathy Fisher. “The Agricultural Commissioner’s annual report documents the acreage, yield, and gross dollar value of agricultural commodities produced in Santa Barbara County.” Fisher said.  

According to the report, the total gross production value of all crops combined was $1,918,186,000, surpassing the 2020 gross production value by $98,988,000, a 5.1% increase.

The strawberry crop continued lead the way, posting a value of $849,729,000, an increase of $122,285,000 from the previous year.

The next biggest crop was nursery products, valued at $119,137,000. Next was wine grapes $105,151,000, followed by broccoli at $101,371,000, and cauliflower at $80,299,000.

Fisher said the overall success of the 2021 crop was a significant accomplishment considering ongoing impacts from COVID-19, drought and supply distribution issues at California’s local ports.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

