Santa Maria’s Pioneer Valley High School receives multiple FFA honors

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Pioneer Valley High School FFA was honored with multiple awards.

The Santa Barbara FFA section named the group the Chapter of the Year.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says the Pioneer Valley FFA was also ranked as the second-best Agriculture department in California at the Chapter Officer Leadership Conference, or COLC.

“This was my first time attending COLC, and it was a great experience. I was able to meet so many new people, and I strengthened my bond with my own team, ” said Luis Hernandez, a Pioneer Valley student.

Part of the conference was spent working on leadership skills and networking with other students from throughout the region.

“I know I speak for everyone when I say that hearing Pioneer Valley called out as Chapter of the Year for the section at COLC, as well as being announced as 2nd in the state has brought the biggest smiles and happy tears to our faces. That feeling I got while being on the stage and looking out to our team is one that I will remember for a lifetime. With determination, the members made this possible and we will continue to show why Pioneer Valley is the best in what we do,” said Chapter President Gillian Villa.

The students say they’re bringing back new ideas from the conference to the Pioneer Valley FFA.

“This was the first in-person conference where our FFA leaders have had the opportunity to attend since we have transitioned back to regular in-person school this year,” said Ag and FFA Teacher Marcie Guerra.

Pioneer Valley FFA leaders say they look forward to having in person events again after being remote due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

For more information on the Pioneer Valley FFA program, click here.