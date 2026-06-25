Skip to Content
News

Santa Barbara Community Invited to Honor Dalai Lama’s 91st Birthday in Santa Barbara

THEPO TULKU
By
Published 4:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A local celebration is set to share a message of peace inspired by the Dalai Lama in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Tibetan community will gather to honor the Dalai Lama’s lifelong message of compassion and kindness this weekend.

The event will include prayers, cultural performances, and a celebration open to the community.

Organizers hope the gathering inspires peace and understanding across cultures.

“This week is this very special. We’re celebrating Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday. We are putting together all the religious leaders and community members altogether to celebrate oneness," said Thepo Tulku of the Tibetan Lama.

The celebration will be held at the trinity episcipol church on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Santa Barbara

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.