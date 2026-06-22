Kendra Cordova convicted of felony murder after 2024 wrong-way crash killed a local woman

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Kendra Cordova of Santa Maria pled guilty to one felony count of murder in connection with a fatal collision on Highway 101 in September of 2024.

Cordova is scheduled to be sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on August 4 of this year and she will remain in custody without bail until her sentencing hearing shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

"This resolution is the result of the dedication and teamwork of many individuals committed to seeking

justice," District Attorney Savrnoch stated in a press release about this week's conviction. "Senior Deputy District Attorney Whitmore's outstanding advocacy, Investigator Parmelee's diligent investigative work, the leadership and support of Commander Huffman and Senior Investigator Ellis, Victim Witness Advocate Cortez's unwavering support for the victim's family, and the exceptional efforts of CHP Sergeant Youngblood and CHP Officer Traughber were all instrumental in achieving this outcome. While nothing can undo the tragic loss suffered by Alma Alcorta Lazaro's loved ones, we hope this conviction provides a measure of accountability and closure."

The 34-year-old Santa Maria woman was arrested and charged with murder after driving while impaired in the wrong direction on Highway 101 noted the local prosecutor's office.

She collided with a southbound vehicle in the early morning hours of September 8, 2024.

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision killed 53-year-old Alma Alcorta Lazaro and caused major injuries to her husband, Cecilio Camacho Lazaro.

According to a GoFundMe fundraising to cover medical bills for the Lazaro family, Alma and Cecilio were on their way to work at the time of the fatal incident.

"Alma was daughter, mother, sister, friend, and loving provider to her family," shared the fundraiser's organizer Odalys Melissa Lazaro Alcorta. "She was always smiling and joking with anybody she crossed paths with. She loved life and was full of happiness. She always showed people the positive side of everything and cared deeply for everyone."