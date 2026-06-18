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Tracking a cool Thursday, mild holiday weekend

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Published 5:30 am

Happy Thursday! Clouds hover over the coastline this morning and will be stubborn to clear. Many areas will dip in temperatures as high pressure moves further away from the Central Coast. Expect highs into the 60s by the beaches 70s for inland valleys and 80s for the far interior. The Beach Hazard Statement has been extended through Thursday evening. Dangerous rip currents and 2-5FT waves are projected for the Santa Barbara south coastline and through Ventura.

Temperatures ease further Friday into the weekend. Expect a degree or so of cooling each day. Clouds will hold stubborn for many beach areas, some places may only see an hour or so of sun. Summer Solstice and the Santa Ynez Rodeo kick off this weekend. Weather will be perfect for any and all outdoor activities. Winds may be breezy by the late evening, but minimal impacts expected.

Father's Day weather looks picture perfect. We start the morning with some clouds but can expect a fast clearing trend. Mostly sunny skies prevail into the start of next week with a warming trend on board.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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