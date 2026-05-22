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Housing

$11.7M State Grant Launches New Family Village Near Goleta

DignityMoves
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today at 12:13 pm
Published 11:55 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A new state investment is moving forward to help establish a family housing village at the Calle Real county campus near Goleta.

The $11.7 million grant will fund 30 housing units, along with supportive services for parents and children aimed at helping families transition into stable housing.

Officials say the project is part of a broader effort to expand access to transitional and supportive housing options in the region.

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Patricia Martellotti

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