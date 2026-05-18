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Líderes religiosos del Valle de Coachella se reunieron con el congresista Raul Ruiz para expresar su preocupación por la reciente actividad del ICE

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Published 11:14 pm

Juan Montesló

MECCA, California (KUNA) – Líderes religiosos se reunieron para dialogar con el congresista Raul Ruiz tras un reciente repunte en las acciones de control migratorio en el Valle de Coachella.

La semana pasada, Telemundo 15 informó sobre una actividad de control migratorio que generó alarma entre los residentes de Palm Springs y los líderes locales. La Inland Coalition 4 Immigration Justice, un grupo defensor de los derechos de los inmigrantes, publicó en las redes sociales varios videos en los que se observa a agentes, ataviados con chalecos del ICE, deteniendo a personas.

El grupo señaló que la semana pasada se llevaron a cabo 30 operativos, resultando en la detención de 6 personas.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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