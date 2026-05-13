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Pandillero a quien decomizaron droga y armas cerca de una escuela en Indio estuvo en corte

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un pandillero estuvo en la corte después de ser arrestado mientras estaba armado, a pocos pasos de niños en una escuela de Indio ubicada en el área de la calle Jackson y el Hwy 111.

Se trata de Orlondo Ramírez, a quien le decomisaron el arma cargada, además de varias drogas, incluyendo fentanilo, empaquetadas para su venta.

El sospechoso debe regresar a la corte el próximo 20 de mayo.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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