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Ultima hora: Accidente automovilístico en Salton City

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Comenzamos con noticias de última hora en Salton City.

Según CHP, un accidente fatal ha cerrado el carril número uno en la SR-86 y Norm Niver Road.

Nos comunicamos con las autoridades para obtener más información.

Les traeremos esos detalles tan pronto como estén disponibles.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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